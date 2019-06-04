‘Avoid making statements': Amit Shah rebukes Giriraj Singh for 'Iftar' jibe at BJP allies

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been warned by BJP President Amit Shah over his tweet targeting Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi for attending an Iftar party. Reportedly, Shah called the minister and asked him to avoid making such statements.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh's remark on iftar draws flak from ally JD(U)A snide remark by Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on June 4 over iftar parties hosted by political leaders drew sharp criticism from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in the State.

Giriraj Singh's iftar jibe at Nitish Kumar

"How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalaahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in making a show for those of others," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Attached with the tweet were photographs taken at iftar parties hosted in Patna by the JD(U) on June 2, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, the day after.