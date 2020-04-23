Avoid crowding, don't call more than 1/3rd low level staff to offices: Centre to all its departments

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 23: All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, according to a Personnel Ministry communique.

The move comes after it was noticed that more than one-third of officials/staff below deputy secretary level are being called to offices in some ministries/departments.

"This might lead to undesirable crowding in the office jeopardising the preventive measures in place for containing the spread of COVID-19," it said.

It is reiterated that the guidelines for attendance for officers/staff at levels below deputy secretary, be strictly followed, the ministry said.