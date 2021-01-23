Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or chicken meat as samples test negative

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Red Fort shut for public till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive for bird flu

Avian Influenza in poultry birds confirmed in 9 states so far: Govt

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed so far in nine states of Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The avian influenza has been confirmed in 12 states for crow/migratory/wild birds.

"Till January 23, 2021, outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in nine states (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds," Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

Bird flu has been confirmed in 12 States -- Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab -- for crow/migratory/wild birds.

"However, crow/pigeon samples submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand; pigeon samples from Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan; crow and peacock samples from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh have been found negative for Avian Influenza," the statement said.

The ministry said that the control and containment operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

"Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the State as per the Action Plan," the statement said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) provides funds to states and Union Territories on a 50:50 sharing basis.

All states are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the ''Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021''.

The Department is generating awareness about the disease through various mediums including social media platforms.

The current bird flu outbreak comes barely a few months after India on September 30, 2020, declared the country free from the disease. India notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006.

Earlier this week, food regulator FSSAI issued a detailed guidelines in view of the bird flu scare. It advised consumers not to eat half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken, and ensure proper cooking of poultry meat.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also urged consumers and food businesses "not to panic" and ensure proper handling and cooking of poultry meat and eggs for safe consumption.

The regulator mentioned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated it is safe to consume poultry meat and eggs and there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.