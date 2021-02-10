Bird flu confirmed in few more places in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh

No permission given for use of vaccine against bird flu; not even by other nations: Centre

Avian Influenza: Delhi Zoo reports fresh bird flu cases

New Delhi, Feb 10: In a recent development, the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday reported its fresh bird flu case, even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed.

Amid the bird flu outbreak, seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal, have tested positive for the bird flu. The samples were sent on February 3.

According to reports, six serological samples sent to NIHSAD on January 19 were found negative for Bird flu.

Over seven states across the country registered confirmed avian influenza cases in January of this year, prompting the central government to issue guidelines to all the Zoos and the National Parks, for reporting such matters to the competent authorities.