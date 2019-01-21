Average winning percentage was 46.6, NOTA polled 5, 42,295 votes

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018, 120 political parties and independents were in the fray. These included, 5 national political parties, 6 state political parties, and 109 registered unrecognised parties.

In comparison, during the 2013 Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections, 66 political parties were in the fray. These included, 6 national political parties, 9 state political parties and 51 registered unrecognised parties. This reflects that there has been 82% increase in the number of political parties that contested in 2018 from 2013 says a report by the Association For Democratic Reforms.

The voter's turnout for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was 75.5% whereas voter's turnout in 2013 assembly elections was 72.5%.

The winners of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections, 2018 won by an average of 46.6 % of total votes polled. In the 2013 elections winners won by an average of 47.3 % of total votes polled.

83(36%) winners won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 109 winners of BJP, 71(65%) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. 69(61%) out of 114 winners from INC; 2(100%) winners from BSP; 1(100%) winner each SP and 4(100%) independent winners have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

42(45%) out of 94 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

74(40%) out of 187 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

All the winners of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Elections, 2018 won with an average of 35.3% of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 35.3% of the total electorate. In the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Elections, 2013 won by an average of 34.3% of the total registered votes.

Out of 109 winners of BJP, 78(71%) have won less than 40% of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 71(62%) out of 114 winners from INC; 2(100%) winners from BSP; 1(100%) winner from SP and 4(100%) independent winners have won less than 40 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Victory margin:

10 winners have won with margin of victory of less than 1000 votes.

5 winners have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

55 out of 94 winners with declared criminal cases have won against runners up with a clean background.

Among these 55 winners, 10 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, Imarti Devi (INC) from Dabara constituency won with 38% margin of victory.

There are 50 winners with a clean background who have won against runners up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 50 winners, 8 have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

35 out of 187 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 35 winners, 5 winners have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

There are 30 non-crorepati winner s who have won against crorepati runners up. Only one of them has won with more than 20%.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 230 winners, 21 are women.

2 women winners, namely Kalawati Bhuriya (INC) and Rambai Govind Singh(BSP) have won with less than 40 % of Vote share.

Among the women winners, Raksha Santram Saroniya (INC) from Bhandar Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 62% in her constituency. She has won with 43% representativeness and 34% of margin of victory.

Out of total 86 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 20 % of vote share in their respective constituency. 27(31%) have won with more than 50% of vote share.

26(30%) re-elected winners have won with less than 5% of margin of victory whereas 3 have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. The total number of votes polled for None-of-the-above option were 5, 42,295 votes during the Madhya Pradesh.