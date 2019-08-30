Average winning percentage in Arunachal Pradesh elections was 52.91

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The winners of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2019 won by an average of 52.91 per cent of total votes polled.

38 winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

19 (33.33 per cent) winners won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 38 winners of BJP, 7 (18.42 per cent) won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituencies. 3(42.85 per cent) out of 7 winners from JD(U), 3 (60 per cent) out of 5 winners from NPP, 3 (75 per cent) out of 4 winners from INC and 100 per cent winners each from People's Party of Arunachal and Independent have won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituency.

3 (30per cent) out of 10 winners analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

36 (67.92 per cent) out of 53 crorepati winners analysed have won with a vote share of 50per cent and above.

Margin of Victory

4 winners have won with margin of victory of less than 100 votes.

3 winners have won with more than 55per cent of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

8 out of 10 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 8 winners, 1 winner has won with more than 30per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Ojing Tasing (BJP) from Pangin constituency won with 35.86 per cent margin of victory.

There are 10 winners with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 10 winners, 2 have won with more than 50 per cent margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

8 out of 53 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 8 winners, 3 winners have won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu (BJP) from Kanubari constituency won with 41.64per cent margin of victory.

There are 4 non-crorepati winners who have won against crorepati runners up. 2 of them have won with more than 50per cent of vote share.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 57 winners, 3 are women.

Among the women winners, Jummum Ete Deori (BJP) from Lekang Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 56.21 per cent in her constituency and 34.38per cent of margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners:

Out of total 32 re-elected winners 21(65.62per cent) have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share.

9 re-elected winners have won with less than 5per cent of margin of victory whereas only 5 have won with more than 40 per cent of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an options of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 6,20,425 votes polled in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, 2019, 5,822 (0.94 per cent) were polled for NOTA.