Average assets of sitting MPs is Rs 14.72 crore: Report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: There are a whopping 430 MPs who are crorepatis. 227 (85%) out of 267 sitting MPs analysed are in the BJP.

37 (82%) out of 45 Sitting MPs in INC, 29 (78%) out of 37 Sitting MPs in AIADMK and 22 (65%) out of 34 Sitting MPs in AITC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average assets per sitting MP for Lok Sabha 2014 elections are Rs. 14.72 crores.

187 crorepatis, 94 MLAs with pending criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh

Among major parties, the average assets per MP for 267 BJP Sitting MPs analysed is Rs 11.89 crores, 45 INC Sitting MPs have average assets of Rs.15.47 crores, 37 AIADMK Sitting MPs have average assets worth of Rs.6.47 crores and 34 AITC Sitting MPs have average assets of Rs. 2.56 crores.

42 (8%) Sitting MPs out of 521 analyzed have not declared income tax details. Some Sitting MPs may be exempted from filing Income Tax Returns

24 Sitting MPs with assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore, have not declared Income Tax details.