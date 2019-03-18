Average assets of re-elected is Rs 13.32 crore

New Delhi, Mar 18: The average assets of the 153 re-elected MPs is Rs 13.32 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the affidavits of 153 sitting MPs who were re-elected in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections or in bye-elections till 2018.

The average assets of these 153 re-elected MPs fielded by various parties in 2009 was Rs 5.50 crores.

Average Assets in 2014 Elections: The average asset of these 153 re-elected MPs in 2014 is Rs 13.32 crores.

The average asset growth for these 153 re-elected MPs, between the Lok Sabha Elections of 2009 and 2014 is Rs 7.81 crores. Percentage growth in 5 years (2009-2014): Average percentage growth in assets for these 153 re-elected MPs is 142%.