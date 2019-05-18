Average assets of re-contesting women candidates is Rs 29.38 crore

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: 531 (74%) women candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 180 (25%) women candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 1 woman candidate has declared she is more than 80 years old. 3 women candidates have not disclosed their age details and 1 woman candidate declared her age below 25 years says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Number of Re- Contesting Women MPs Analysed: Number of Re- Contesting Women MPs analysed in Lok Sbaha 2019 is 43.

Average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2014: The average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2014 was Rs 23.14 crores.

Average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2019: The average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2019 is Rs 29.38 crores.

Average growth in assets of Re-contesting women MPs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of Re-contesting women MPs is Rs. 6.23 crores i.e. by 27%.