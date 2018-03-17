Average assets of newly inducted Tripura ministers is Rs 2.83 crore

There are 6 crorepati ministers in the newly elected Tripura Assembly. Out of the 9 ministers, 6 are crorepatis says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. The average assets stand at Rs 2.83 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Jishnu Devvarma from Charilam constituency with assets worth Rs.11.07 crores. Pranajit Singha Roy comes second on the list with assets worth Rs 5 crore. Sudip Roy Barman is third with Rs 3 crore worth assets.

Santana Chakma has assets worth Rs 1 lakh. The second on this list of lowest assets are Mevar Kumar and Manoj Kanti Deb with assets worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 41 lakh respectively.

Out of the 9 ministers, 3 have pending criminal cases against them. Out of the 3 ministers, two have said in their affidavits that they have serious criminal cases pending against them.

The report also said that a total of 4(44%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 5(56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51-80 years. Out of 9 Ministers, only 1 is a woman.

OneIndia News

