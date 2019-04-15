Average assets of candidates contesting Odisha assembly polls is Rs 1.93 crore

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Out of the 241 candidates fighting the Odisha assembly elections, 84 have pending criminal cases against them.

68(28%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 21(35%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 17(53%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, 13 (37%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, and 4 (17%) out of 23 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 18(51%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 10(31%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, 11(31%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, and 4(17%) out of 23 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 14 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections, Phase II, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

*Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

Financial:

Out of the 241 candidates, 70(29%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 21(60%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, 20(57%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 13(41%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, and 1(14%) out of 7 candidates from AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections Phase II is Rs 1.93 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 35 BJD candidates analysed is Rs. 7.66 crores, 35 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 3.14 crores, 32 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 1.17 crores and,23 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 10.53 lakhs.

Other details:

57(24%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 147 (61%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 36 (15%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 1 candidate has not declared his age.

25(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Odisha assembly election Phase II.