  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Average assets of candidates contesting Odisha assembly polls is Rs 1.93 crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Out of the 241 candidates fighting the Odisha assembly elections, 84 have pending criminal cases against them.

    68(28%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Average assets of candidates contesting Odisha assembly polls is Rs 1.93 crore

    Among the major parties, 21(35%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 17(53%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, 13 (37%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, and 4 (17%) out of 23 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Gujarat assembly elections 2017: 137 with criminal background in fray

    Among the major parties, 18(51%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 10(31%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, 11(31%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, and 4(17%) out of 23 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    There are 14 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections, Phase II, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

    *Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

    Financial:

    Out of the 241 candidates, 70(29%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 21(60%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJD, 20(57%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP, 13(41%) out of 32 candidates analysed from INC, and 1(14%) out of 7 candidates from AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections Phase II is Rs 1.93 Crores.

    47 per cent crorepatis in Himachal Assembly elections 2017

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 35 BJD candidates analysed is Rs. 7.66 crores, 35 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 3.14 crores, 32 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 1.17 crores and,23 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 10.53 lakhs.

    Other details:

    57(24%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 147 (61%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 36 (15%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 1 candidate has not declared his age.

    25(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Odisha assembly election Phase II.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ASSOCIATION FOR DEMOCRATIC REFORMS News

    Read more about:

    association for democratic reforms criminal cases bsp

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue