Average assets of BJD candidates contesting Odisha polls is Rs 4.59 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: Out of the 1,121 candidates contesting the Odisha assembly elections , 332(30 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1,420 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 333(23 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2009, 292(23 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

257(23 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

7 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 9 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

63 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Jay Panda faces uphill task to retain stronghold Kendrapara

49 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 49 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

17 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping.

58(40 per cent) out of 146 candidates from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), 86(59 per cent) out of 145 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP), 64(46per cent) out of 139 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), 12(11 per cent) out of 106 candidates fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and 67(23 per cent) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

40(27 per cent) out of 146 candidates from BJD, 67(46 per cent) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 48(35 per cent) out of 139 candidates from INC, 11(10 per cent) out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 55(19 per cent) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

59 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 56 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Financial:

Out of the 1121 candidates analysed, 304(27 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 1420 candidates analysed during Odisha 2014 assembly elections, 244(17 per cent) candidates were crorepatis. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha 2009 assembly elections, 94(7 per cent) candidates were crorepatis.

97(66 per cent) out of 146 fielded by BJD, 75(52 per cent) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 73(53 per cent) out of 139 candidates from INC, 5(5per cent) out of 106 candidates from BSP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates fielded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and 41(14 per cent) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Attack on EC squad: BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy arrested

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.69 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 91.14 lakhs whereas The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2009 was Rs 50.88 lakhs.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 146 BJD candidates is Rs 4.59 Crores, 145 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.78 Crores, 139 INC candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.85 Crores, 106 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 27.75 lakhs, and 298 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 68.75 Lakhs.

Other details:

710(63 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 409(36 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 1 candidate has declared he is more than 80 years old and 1 candidate has not disclosed his age in the affidavit.

Out of the 1121 candidates analyzed, only 112(10 per cent) women are contesting in the Odisha 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 117(8 per cent) women candidates contested the elections.