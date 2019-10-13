  • search
    Average amount spent by Haryana MLAs for elections was Rs 12.06 lakh

    New Delhi, Oct 13: In Haryana, 55 MLAs declared that they spent less than 50 per cent of their election expenses.

    Haryana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the election expenditure statements of 85 out 90 sitting MLAs.

    This analysis is based on the election expenditure statement submitted by the MLAs after the 2014 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

    The expenditure limit for the MLAs during the Haryana Assembly elections was Rs.28 lakhs. These election expense documents include details of expenses on public meeting and processions, campaigning through electronic and print media, expense on campaign workers, expense on vehicles used and expense on campaign materials.

    Out of 85 MLAs analysed, 55 (65%) MLAs had declared election expenses of less than 50% of the expense limit in their constituency.

    Based on the election expense declarations of 85 MLAs from Haryana Assembly 2014, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs12.06 lakhs, which is 43% of the expense limit.

    The party wise average election expenses shows that the average spending for 46 MLAs from BJP is Rs. 12.91 lakhs (46.1% of the expense limit). For 16 MLAs from INLD, the average election expenditure is Rs. 10.31 lakhs (36.8% of the expense limit), the average election expenditure for 14 MLAs from INC is Rs.11.79 lakhs (42.1% of the expense limit) and 5 Independent MLAs have spent Rs12.84 lakhs (45.9% of the expense limit).

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
