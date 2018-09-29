Avenged! Something big just happened at the Indo-Pak border

New Delhi, Sep 29: 'Something big has happened at the border.' The horrific killing of BSF head constable, Narender Singh has been avenged.

Not going too much into the details, BSF Director General, K K Sharma said that we have taken sufficient action along the Line of Control to avenge the death of our soldier."

A top source in Delhi confirmed the developments to OneIndia and said that there has been sufficient damage caused on Pakistan. There was heavy retaliatory firing in which the Indian Forces inflicted severe damage on the Pakistan forces, the source also added.

Several Pakistani targets were hit by the Indian Forces with heavy artillery attack and this was in retaliation to the killing of the brutal killing of a BSF trooper in unprovoked firing by the Pakistanis, the source also added.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too indicated that a good deal of action was taken against Pakistan. Something big has happened two to three days back. I won't go into the details now. You will also see what will happen in future, Singh also said.

Meanwhile Sharma told reporters that something has happened. I won't go into the details. It happened two to three days ago, he also added.

It has been two years since the Indian Forces launched a successful surgical strike across the border. General Bipin Rawat too had indicated recently that there would be more such strikes. The reaction came in the wake of the BSF constable being killed by the Pakistan forces.

Sources say that there has been a major build up of the terror infrastructure across the border. Nearly 25 launch pads have come up to send across around 300 terrorists into the Indian side. In addition to this there has been an immense propaganda war launched by Pakistan in Kashmir to create an atmosphere of panic and fear.

Pakistan meanwhile has been upping the ante against India and training terrorists to launch a war in the Valley. India on the other hand has prepared a list of top commanders and says that each of them would be gunned down.

These developments come at a time when preparations are on for the Urban Body and Panchayat polls scheduled to held in the months of October and November. Security is at an all time high in the Valley to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. The National Conference and PDP have decided to boycott the elections in protest against the issue of Article 35A.