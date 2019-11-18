Avalanche: Soldiers feared trapped under snow near Siachen, say reports

Srinagar, Nov 18: An Indian Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche near Siachen Glacier on Monday, said reports. Eight Army personnel were reportedly on patrol duty when the avalanche struck them.

Some Army positions may also have been hit by the avalanche. Massive amounts of snow is said to have come sliding came down at the northern glacier. Many Army personnel are also said to be trapped under the snow. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

The incident is said to have taken place at an altitude of around 18,000 feet.

Avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier where some Army jawans are stuck under the snow. Rescue and recovery operations are on by the troops. The avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above, news agency ANI reported while quoting sources.

The rescue and relief operations are underway.

