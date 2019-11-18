  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Avalanche: Soldiers feared trapped under snow near Siachen, say reports

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 18: An Indian Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche near Siachen Glacier on Monday, said reports. Eight Army personnel were reportedly on patrol duty when the avalanche struck them.

    Some Army positions may also have been hit by the avalanche. Massive amounts of snow is said to have come sliding came down at the northern glacier. Many Army personnel are also said to be trapped under the snow. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The incident is said to have taken place at an altitude of around 18,000 feet.

    Avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier where some Army jawans are stuck under the snow. Rescue and recovery operations are on by the troops. The avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above, news agency ANI reported while quoting sources.

    The rescue and relief operations are underway.

    Details Awaited.

    More AVALANCHE News

    Read more about:

    avalanche siachen

    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue