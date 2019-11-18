4 Soldiers, 2 civilians killed as Avalanche hits Army patrol in Northern Siachen

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Nov 18: Four soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after an eight-member team of Army personnel was struck by an avalanche in northern Siachen on Monday

Some Army positions may also have been hit by the avalanche. Massive amounts of snow is said to have come sliding came down at the northern glacier. Many Army personnel are also said to be trapped under the snow. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

The incident is said to have taken place at an altitude of around 18,000 feet.

Avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier where some Army jawans are stuck under the snow. Rescue and recovery operations are on by the troops. The avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above, news agency ANI reported while quoting sources.

The rescue and relief operations are underway.

Reports said a search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the team. The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.