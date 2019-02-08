Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: Two policemen rescued, efforts on to save remaining 8

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 08: Two of the 10 policemen who were trapped inside their post under a snow avalanche in Kulgam were rescued Friday morning, Jammu and Kasmir Police said.

"Rescue mission is on at JT #Kulgam.Two persons have been evacuated so far," police said on Twitter.

Rescuers on Friday intensified efforts to rescue the 10 policemen feared to be trapped inside their post under a snow avalanche which struck near Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, police said.

"Rescue teams have reached close to the site of the avalanche this morning. All efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped persons," a police official said.

An avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side in Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

While 10 policemen posted at the police post near the tunnel managed to reach safety before the avalanche struck, 10 other policemen were believed to be trapped.

Kashmir Valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with Kulgam District in south Kashmir receiving maximum precipitation in the past 24 hours. Some places in the district have received as much as five feet of snow, officials said.