Avalanche hits J&K, 3 soldiers killed, 1 missing

oi-Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Jan 14: Three soldiers killed, one missing as avalanche hits army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Tuesday.

A soldier has been taken to the hospital with injuries. The avalanche hit the army post at around 1 pm on Monday.

Earlier, Indian Army Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who is a resident of Dehradun allegedly slipped in the snow at Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir, during duty and reached Pakistan border.

J&K: Army Jawans hit by Avalanche in Kupwara district

In December another avalanche hit in the Tangdhar region of Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district.