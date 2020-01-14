For Quick Alerts
Avalanche hits J&K, 3 soldiers killed, 1 missing
Srinagar, Jan 14: Three soldiers killed, one missing as avalanche hits army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Tuesday.
A soldier has been taken to the hospital with injuries. The avalanche hit the army post at around 1 pm on Monday.
Earlier, Indian Army Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who is a resident of Dehradun allegedly slipped in the snow at Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir, during duty and reached Pakistan border.
J&K: Army Jawans hit by Avalanche in Kupwara district
In December another avalanche hit in the Tangdhar region of Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district.