Automated weed vending machine rolled out in Colorado, Massachusetts

New Delhi, Aug 18: Vending machines are there to help you out in emergency situations. But these days, vending machines provide you with all sorts of goods from cupcakes to crabs, fresh salad to beer, and weed.

Boston-based anna is rolling out several pot vending machines in Colorado and Massachusetts locations to help buyers get their products quickly.

The vending machines can hold up to about 2,000 products each. It is not clear which dispensaries will play host to the first weed vending machines in the state.

Because the machines are installed inside a dispensary, it will stop underage people from getting access to the quick weed.

You still have to show ID and check in to use the vending machine.

What is marijuana vending machine?

A marijuana vending machine is a vending machine for selling or dispensing cannabis.

They are currently in use in the United States and Canada and some may be located in secure rooms in marijuana dispensaries. Some may be operated by employees after a fingerprint scan is obtained from the patient.

In Canada in 2013, marijuana vending machines were planned to be used in centres that cultivate the drug.