Automated replies from PM Modi's account tag parody accounts, fake Nirav Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 17: Automated endeavor to push PM Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign has embarrassed the BJP as s fake Nirav Modi and other parody accounts were tagged in the messages.

On Saturday (March 16), the Narendra Modi verified account pushed a series of tweets, tagging accounts that tweeted to Narendra Modi using #MainBhiChowkidar, including some that are critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Narendra Modi's verified Twitter account tagged 'Nirav Modi Fan/@niiravmodi' and wrote, "@niiravmodi Your participation makes the #MainBhiChowkidar movement stronger."

Also Read | PM adds prefix on Twitter, changes name to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; other BJP leaders follow suit

Also, PM Modi's Twitter account tagged 'Narendra Modi@AmbaniKaChela'. A photo was attached to the tweet thanking the account for joining 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' movement.

'Lalu Prasad Yadav (Parody)/@ModiLeDubega' was tagged in another tweet.

The campaign appeared to be a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has often used the phrase "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman is a thief) as a taunt to the prime minister while referring to the controversial Rafale jet deal.

Dear @narendramodi Ji,

I am feeling shattered today - i can understand that u tweeted out to @niiravmodi - because old friendships mean something to you.#Respect

But why on earth would you tweet to @dhruv_rathee?? He exposes you daily and we troll him hourly!

.#BhaktBanerjee pic.twitter.com/jGgE4uWg9o — The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) March 16, 2019