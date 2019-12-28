Automated Facial Recognition Software in full swing during anti citizenship bill protests

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Delhi police is using a software to recognise the faces of those involved in the protests around the newly amended citizenship law.

The Delhi police had acquired the Automated Facial Recognition Software in March 2018 to identify lost and found boys and girls by matching their photographs.

During the protests, the facial images were collected from the various protest sites. They were used to filter out law and order suspects at the Prime Minister's rally that was held at the Ram Lila Maidan last week.

The data base of the Delhi police has 1.5 lakh history sheeters which is used for crime investigation. Further there are also 2,000 images of terror suspects as well in the data base.

During the PM's event every person who attended was first caught on camera and with the live feed the image was matched with the facial dataset.

The use of technology has been high during the ongoing protests. The police have been filming the events and this would in turn help enhance the data base further.