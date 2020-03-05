Autoclave seized on Chinese ship by India could have been for nukes in Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Chinese ship that was seized recently by India had declared an autoclave as an industrial dryer.

The Indian authorities who detained a ship bearing a Hong Kong flag which was bound to Port Qasim in Karachi said that the vessel almost managed to get away. Had action not been initiated immediately, the ship would have got away and made its way into Pakistan.

The ship was detained for wrongly declaring an autoclave, which can be used in the launch process of ballistic missiles, as an industrial dryer.

Now the analysts too have confirmed that the autoclave can be used to manufacture of the motor of long range missiles. Had this ship made its way to Pakistan, then the autoclave may have been used for Pakistan's Shaheen nukes. It may be recalled that both China and North Korea had helped Pakistan in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

The ship which was detained on February 3 underwent a detailed inspection at the Kandla Port in Gujarat. In order to check the large autoclave on board, a second team of the DRDO was sent to Gujarat, sources tell OneIndia.

The ship which is named Da Cui Yan carried a Hong Kong flag. The ship left the port on the Yangtze River in China's Jiangsu province and was bound to Port Qasim in Pakistan. The vessel was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. During examination it was found the autoclave has been certified as a dual use item, which can be used both for military and civilian purposes.