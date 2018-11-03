  • search

Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 3: Body of an Australian national was found in an orchard in Bodh Gaya's Rajpur on Saturday.

    Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya. Courtesy: ANI news
    Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya. Courtesy: ANI news

    Gaya (city) SP, Anil Kumar says "On basis of documents, he was identified as an Australian national. It seems to be a case of suicide. We're calling FSL team to investigate matter"

    According to reports, police said the deceased has been identified as James Allen, 33, from Australia. The police have also recovered a letter in which it has mentioned that all belongings should be handed over to his sister.

    Also Read | 2 dead, several injured after gunman opens fire at Yoga studio in Florida

    The body was found on Saturday morning when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area, and informed the police. The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    australia bodh gaya bihar

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue