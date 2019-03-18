  • search
    Bengaluru, March 18: The horrendous shootings by a right-wing extremist in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday that led to deaths of 50 Muslims in two mosques seem to have changed the narrative of terrorism.

    With those at the receiving end now from the Muslim community, the generalisation of 'Islam breeds terror' has hit a wall. Suddenly, the issue seems to have become more culture and democracy-centric instead of only religion.

    Hate, blame, contempt, tribalism: Australian PM’s words after Christchurch hold so true for India
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison(Image Courtesy: www.pm.gov.au)

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his hat in the ring - rather he had to after one of his country's senator made a controversial remark in the wake of the attacks - warning against the growing culture of "tribalism" in Australian life that could encourage extremism after the attacks in Christchurch.

    According to Melbourne-based 'The Age', the Australian premier appealed for a calmer approach to public debate to tackle the "shouting from the fringes" on issues, including multiculturalism and migration.

    Morrison said the "us and them" divide would see individuals no longer be defined by their unique worth and contribution but by the "tribe" to which they belonged and challenging the "happy coexistence" that made diversity a workable idea.

    "As debate becomes more fierce, the retreat to tribalism is increasingly taking over, and for some, extremism takes hold," Morrison was quoted as telling the Australia Israel Chamber of Commerce in Melbourne.

    "Reading only news that we agree with, interacting with people only we agree with, and having less understanding and grace towards others that we do not even know, making the worst possible assumptions about them and their motives, simply because we disagree with them."

    "This is true of the left and the right, and even more so from those shouting from the fringes to a mainstream of quiet Australians that just want to get on with their lives."

    'Hate, blame and contempt are staples of tribalism'

    "Hate, blame and contempt are the staples of tribalism. It is consuming modern debate, egged on by an appetite for conflict as entertainment, not so different from the primitive appetites of the colosseum days, with a similar corrosive impact on the fabric of our society."

    "That is where mindless tribalism takes us," he said.

    Morrison also quoted American author Arthur Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, who said: "What we need is not to disagree less, but to disagree better."

    Australian PM's words hold true for today's India

    The Australian prime minister's words reflect sharply things that are happening in India of late as well.

    In today's India, too, as majoritarianism takes over, respecting the beliefs and convictions of the other is not seen as something valued often. Despite being a democracy, it is not that the basic spirit of a democracy is being observed.

    Be it among the political class, media or the polarised communities, "hate, blame and contempt" have become the foundation stones of the functioning of our democracy and these narratives feed the communal rifts in the society to sow seeds of a bigger danger in times to come.

    The shouting from the fringes is something that we Indians are also adept at, without taking into consideration what such tribalism can lead to. The political class and its coterie willingly indulge in the mindless business to reap electoral benefits.

    What happens the day an irreversible fire breaks out?

