Augustawestland: CBI chargesheets Michel, Rajeev Saxena

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against key middlemen, Christian Michel James, Rajeev Saxena and 13 others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

In its April Chargesheet filed last year, the Enforcement Directorate had named Michel in its chargesheet. The ED has been probing the flow of money in the AgustaWestland deal and how Michel was paid huge sums of cash to be paid as kickbacks in India.

During the course of the investigation, the ED had identified the various companies that were set up by Michel. The ED says that these companies had become fronts only to move money into India.

AugstaWestland: Michel a flight risk says Delhi court

Several companies such as Global Services FZE were set up. This company was in fact initially set up to keep tabs on the media and report the narrative regarding the VVIP chopper deal. Michel had also been identified by the Italian investigators.

It was found that he had received a total of Rs 330 crore from AgustaWestland which were to be paid as kickbacks in India to swing the deal in their favour. One of the main reasons for the money being paid was to influence a decision on the altitude ceiling height for the choppers. This was eventually done following which the deal was cracked.

The ED has not been able to question Michel a British national believed to be residing in Dubai. Although he had offered to depose, the ED states that no such offer was made to them.

During the probe the ED also identified several benami properties that were purchased by Michel while he was in India. Among them was a flat in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, a fixed deposit of Rs 54 lakh and also a luxury car.