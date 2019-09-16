  • search
    August wholesale inflation remains flat at 1.08 pc

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The wholesale price-based inflation in August was flat at 1.08 percent on a month-on-month basis, the government said on Monday.

    Representational image

    The official Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities for August rose by 0.2 to 121.4 from 121.2 for the previous month, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    "The annual rate of inflation based on monthly WPI for August remained unchanged at 1.08 compared to July, and 4.62 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.25 per cent compared to a build up rate of 3.27 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year," it said in a statement.

    The primary articles inflation in August was at 6.43 per cent versus 5.03 per cent in July.

    The rate of inflation based on WPI food index with a weightage of over 24 per cent consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group increased from 4.54 percent in July to 5.75 per cent in August.

    The index for manufactured products with a weight of over 64 percent declined by 0.3 percent to 117.8 in August from 118.1 for the previous month.

    Meanwhile, the index for fuel and power with a weightage of over 13 percent rose by 0.1 per cent in August to 100.7 from 100.6 in July, said the statement.

