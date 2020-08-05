August 5: 2019 to 2020 and beyond

By Bhupender Yadav

History was created on August 5, 2019. History is being created on August 5, 2020. The day presents before the nation both an opportunity and a tall challenge. And so while there is undoubtedly an atmosphere of jubilation around, there is also a sense of responsibility.

The abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir as a state by abolishing Article 370 fulfilled the promise of true Bharatiya ekta. This was a fight for which Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee even laid down his life. The development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is now the responsibility of the government of India. A massive development project has been rolled out in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. All welfare laws now apply to all residents of the UTs. The abrogation of Article 35A has allowed investment bottlenecks to be cleared which is in turn generating employment opportunities for the youths in the UTs. The completion of the delimitation exercise would in many ways lend finality the process of development BJP government has undertaken.

Even as the process of Ek Bharat is reaching completion in J&K and Ladakh, the process of Ram Mandir construction is beginning today. The building of the Ram temple where Ram was born with all communities on board is a matter of pride for the country. India has always believed in the principles by which Prabhu Ram lived his life.

It is my hope and belief that India will move ahead on the same principles. The construction of the Ram Mandir is not an end in itself, it is rather the beginning of a process to imbibe Prabhu Ram's teachings in our lives. Today should be marked as the day when not only the construction of Ram Mandir commences, but also the day when we commence a personal journey on the path laid out by Him.

It is then that the country will move towards becoming a value-based society and we will be able to usher in Ram Rajya. In that society we will have an end to poverty, men and women will enjoy equal rights, gender differences will not matter, there will be justice for all and where nature will not be exploited for human greed. There will be a harmonious existence between man and nature.

The post-pandemic world has presented an opportunity for all of us to pause and reflect on what course corrections mankind needs. For us here in India, we do not have to look too far. It is time to revisit the teaching of Prabhu Ram. Let Him be our guiding light as we move ahead.

(Bhupender Yadav is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & National General Secretary, BJP)

