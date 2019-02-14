Audio clip row: FIR against against BSY, Preetham Gowda Shivanagouda Nayak

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 14: An FIR has been filed against three people, including BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Devadurga police station, Raichur district in connection with 'Operation Kamala' audioclip released by CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The FIR was registered against MLA Sivanagowda Nayak, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and N Maramkal. Sharanaguda Kandakur, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, filed a complaint with the SP and filed a case at Devdurga police station on Wednesday.

BS Yeddyurappa is the first accused in the FIR and followed by MLAs Shivanagowda Nayak, Preetham Gowda, and journalist Marankal. I was forced to convince my father to resign with an advance amount Rs 10 crore, said Sharanaguda in is complaint.

Two short audio clips were released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on February 8 while a longer 80-minute audio clip has been handed over to Raichur Police for investigation.