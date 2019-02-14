  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Audio clip row: FIR against against BSY, Preetham Gowda Shivanagouda Nayak

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 14: An FIR has been filed against three people, including BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Devadurga police station, Raichur district in connection with 'Operation Kamala' audioclip released by CM HD Kumaraswamy.

    BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa
    BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa

    The FIR was registered against MLA Sivanagowda Nayak, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and N Maramkal. Sharanaguda Kandakur, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, filed a complaint with the SP and filed a case at Devdurga police station on Wednesday.

    Also Read | Audio clip row: Karnataka assembly Speaker asks CM Kumaraswamy for SIT probe

    BS Yeddyurappa is the first accused in the FIR and followed by MLAs Shivanagowda Nayak, Preetham Gowda, and journalist Marankal. I was forced to convince my father to resign with an advance amount Rs 10 crore, said Sharanaguda in is complaint.

    Two short audio clips were released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on February 8 while a longer 80-minute audio clip has been handed over to Raichur Police for investigation. 

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa karnataka bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue