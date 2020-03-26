Audio clip claiming 59 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur is fake

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: An audio clip is in circulation on the social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive cases of coronavirus. The clip says that 59 including 3 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Press Information Bureau has said that this audio clip is fake. The PIB says that the assertion that has been made in the audio clip is fake. This clip has been shared on several platforms and is causing a great amount of panic. However there is no truth in this. Please do not forward such fake audio clips, the PIB has asserted.

Nagpur will be launching a door to door corner survey from March 26 to check if there are any clusters of COVID-19 patients and also if people on home quarantine are complying with the instructions. For the past nine days the number of positive cases in Nagpur has remained at 4. 162 are in isolation, while 658 are under follow up.