AUD releases cut off for BA Honours, check details

    New Delhi, July 11: The AUD or Ambedkar University, Delhi has released its first admission list for undergraduate courses.

    Last year, the university had set the cut off as high as 100% for BA with a major in Sociology, Psychology and History.

    Along with the cut offs, the university has also released the list of students who have been selected for admission.

    For BA Honors with major in Economics the cut off for NCT students is 93.50% and for non-NCT students is 96.75%. For BA Honors with major in English, the cut off for NCT students 92.50% and for non-NCT students is 97.50%.

    For BA Honors with major in History, there is a huge difference in NCT and non-NCT cut off. For NCT students, the cut off is 90% and for non-NCT students, it is 96.5%.

    Th cut off for BA Honors with a major in Sociology, for NCT students is 92.75% and for non-NCT students is 97%. For BA Honors with major in Mathematics, the cut off is 88% for NCT students and 94.75% for non-NCT students.

    In case of BA Honors with major in Psychology, the cut off for NCT students is 94.75% and for outside NCT students it is 98.25%. For BA Honors with major in Social Sciences and Humanities, cut off is 92.25% for NCT candidates and 96.75% for non-NCT candidates.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
