Attendance in schools witness impressive increase post abrogation of Article 370

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The number of stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a significant drop since the abrogation of Article 370.

    There were 190 incidents of stone pelting reported after the abrogation of Article 370, a decision that was announced by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on August 5. In a reply at the Lok Sabha, junior home minister, Kishan Reddy said that between January 1 and August 4, 360 incidents of stone pelting were reported.

    Reddy also said that over 34 lakh tourists had visited Jammu and Kashmir in the past six months. He also added that of this, 12,934 were foreign nationals. He also said that the attendance in schools had picked up and was reported at 99.7 per cent during the ongoing exams.

    Postpaid mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir

    Reddy said that utmost care had been taken to avoid civilian casualties and the pellet guns were used very sparingly. He also said that 765 persons had been arrested in incidents of stone pelting. Reddy also said that between August and October 2019, there were at least 950 instances of cease fire violations by Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
