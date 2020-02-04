  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Attempts made to mislead people on Union Budget: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.

    Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here, Modi hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them 'historic' successes of his government in this decade.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    It will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

    Referring to the Union Budget, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Modi said attempts were made to mislead people on it.

    Explained: The Budget proposal to increase the insurance cover on bank deposits

    However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, he said.

    BJP president J P Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by Modi and others.

    Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP's win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi attempts nirmala sitharaman budget 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X