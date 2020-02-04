  • search
    Attempts being made to terrorise anti-CAA protesters: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 04: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed BJP leaders for allegedly branding anti-CAA protesters as "anti-nationals", and said the recent firings outside Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorise the peaceful agitators.

    In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said unlike the PM, who "calls himself a 'chowkidaar' (watchman) only during polls", she takes care of people and attends to their problems round the year.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    "I don't belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia. These are attempts to terrorize the masses," Banerjee said, while addressing a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.

    Extending her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said some parties are tyring to "spread misinformation" on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

      "CAA won't grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner," she added.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
