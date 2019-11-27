  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Attempts being made to reactivate Balakot terror camp: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: The government on Wednesday said inputs indicate that attempts are being made to reactivate terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan which was bombed by the Indian Air Force fighters.

    Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to take all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty.

    Attempts being made to reactivate Balakot terror camp: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

    "Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India," he said replying a written question.

    To combat terror combined forces of Army, Navy, Air Force deployed in Valley

      NEWS AT 3 PM NOV 24th, 2019

      The fighters of the Indian Air Force had bombed and destroyed the terror camp at Balakot on February 26 after terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF vehicles, killing 40 jawans on February 14.

      Reddy said the government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering it as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years.

      The minister said in Jammu and Kashmir, this year till November 17, as many as 594 terror incidents have taken place in which 37 civilians and 79 security personnel were killed.

      He said a total of 614 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 in which 39 civilians and 91 security personnel were killed.

      J&K: Two terrorists killed in gunbattle with security forces

      Reddy said upto October 2019, there have been 171 infiltration attempts from across the border of which 114 were successful.

      In 2018, there were 328 infiltration attempts of which 143 were successful.

      More PAKISTAN News

      Read more about:

      pakistan indian air force government rajya sabha

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue