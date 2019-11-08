Attempts being made to paint me and Thiruvalluvar “Saffron”: Rajnikanth

By Vishal S

Chennai, Nov 08: Tamil Movies superstar Rajinikanth, who is seen as a Modi supporter, made a critical remark on the BJP. The actor said that attempts are being made to paint him saffron, but "I will nit get trapped".

Saffron is the ideological colour of the BJP. Saffron is also associated with the RSS and several other Right Wing groups. Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron". He accused a section of media and "some persons" making such attempts.

Attempts were being made to paint both himself and Thiruvalluvar with saffron, the veteran star said referring to the recent controversy surrounding the Tamil saint-poet.

The BJP said it has never claimed the actor was willing to join the party, while the DMK said it was not aware whom the actor was signalling to with his statement on being painted with On November 1, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on its Twitter handle had written a couplet from Thiruvalluvar's classic "Thirukkural," questioning the use of education if the Almighty was not worshipped.

Tagging the couplet, the saffron party targeted the Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK and the Left parties for allegedly deriding God and for berating believers and questioned: "what is the use of their education." Also, the party had posted a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes with sacred ash on his forehead.