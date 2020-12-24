Govt invites farmers for talks again at a time and date of the union’s choosing

Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers who blocked Haryana CM's convoy

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chandigarh, Dec 24: Haryana Police have booked 13 farmers on attempt to murder, rioting and various charges after a group of people protesting against the farm laws allegedly blocked CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy.

The FIR said farmers waved black flags at the convoy while it was passing through Ambala, caused damage to the vehicles by hurling sticks and attacked policemen.

The FIR was lodged Tuesday night under nine sections of the IPC including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

However, the farmers said "false cases are being lodged against them to suppress their voice".

According to the FIR, the protesters have been accused of "obstruction in their duty, push and shove and attempt to murder" and blocking the cavalcade. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a policeman, Gurjant Singh.

Reacting to it, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the Haryana government has crossed all the limits by registering the case against the farmers.

"Filing a case of attempt to murder and under other sections against the farmers shows the government's desperation. In a democracy, everyone has the right to free speech but when the voice of people is suppressed, they are forced to come to the streets for their rights.

The voice of farmers is being continuously suppressed by the BJP government. People have lost trust in this government. This is the reason why black flags were shown by the farmers to chief minister Manohar Lal," she said.