Attack on migrants: Yogi speaks to Rupani,says those jealous of Gujarat's progress spreading rumours

Lucknow, Oct 8: In the wake of mass exodus of UP-Bihar migrants from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to express concern over the matter. Adityanath said Rupani has assured him that the Gujarat government is taking effective steps to tackle to the situation.

Hundreds of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have left north Gujarat after protests broke out over the rape of a 14-month-old girl allegedly by a man from Bihar.

"Gujarat Chief Minister has clearly told me that no such incident has taken place in last three days. People who are jealous of development in Gujarat are spreading such rumours. Effective steps have been taken by Gujarat government," Adityanath told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Vijay Rupani and expressed concern over attacks on non-Gujarati people, especially those from Bihar.

The Gujarat government earlier today (October 8) said that appropriate action is being taken against those suspected to be involved in the attack on migrants workers from UP and Bihar residing in the state.

As many as 50,000 migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have left Gujarat after the arrest of a Bihar man for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in the Sabarkantha district last week. One Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, was arrested the same day for the toddler's rape.