Attack on Karnataka Lokayukta: Rajnath Singh speaks to Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, Mar 7: Expressing concern over the attack on Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Officials said the chief minister apprised Singh about the incident and the condition of the Lokayukta, P Vishwanatha Shetty. They added that the home minister wished Justice Shetty a speedy recovery.

Shetty was stabbed multiple times today and left bleeding profusely by a man, who had gone to his office with a complaint, only to be told that the case was shut.

Shetty, in his early 70s, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stated to be out of danger. The Lokayukta collapsed after the assailant, Tejaraj Sharma, attacked him at his chamber in a multi-storeyed building near the Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat), according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Siddaramaiah, who rushed to the hospital and enquired about Shetty's condition, told reporters that the attacker was placed under arrest.

PTI

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.