Attack on Babu Supriyo: Cops stop ABVP’s rally, agitators pelt stones

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 23: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday held a protest rally to Jadavpur University against the heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo at University premises on Thursday has been stopped midway by police, agitators pelt stones at barricades.

The right-wing students' organization took out the rally from Gariahat area in south Kolkata to protest against the September 19 attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University campus.

As soon as the ABVP activists reached Jodhpur Park, around 2km away, police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road, the sources said.

The protesters then pelted the police with stones and tried to break the barricades, while raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress government, they added.

On Saturday, the ABVP protested against the heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo at JU, while Left students' outfits staged demonstrations against the vandalism at the campus by suspected BJP workers.

At the protests in Delhi University's north campus earlier, the RSS-affiliated ABVP burnt effigies and shouted slogans against the "violence" of the Left, it said in a statement.

The students demonstrated at the arts faculty and condemned the incident in Kolkata as "Leftist terror", the ABVP said.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) and other Left outfits also protested at the arts faculty against "hooliganism" by Supriyo and the ABVP at JU.

Supriyo, who had gone to attend a programme by the ABVP at JU, was heckled BY A section of students who also stopped him from leaving the campus. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar went to the campus and took away Supriyo out of the campus amid demonstrations.

Democracy still exists in Bengal while there is no democracy at a few places: Mamata Banerjee

ABVP members allegedly vandalised the room of the arts faculty students' union, ransacked shops near a varsity gate an injured many students.

After VC resumes office Jadavpur University to submit report on campus fracas

Newly-elected Delhi University Students' Union president Akshit Dahiya demanded that the President's rule be implemented in West Bengal.