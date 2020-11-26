Attack foiled, revival stalled: Why the killing of 4 JeM terrorists is such a big deal

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: Heightened vigilance and actionable intelligence have made it extremely difficult for the Pakistan sponsored terrorists to infiltrate into India. Despite, the numbers ceasefire violations by the Pakistan in a bid to provide cover fire to the terrorists, the Indian security agencies have managed to keep infiltrations under check.

In this context, the Ban Toll Plaza encounter in which the Indian security forces shot dead four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists is a big deal. Thanks to the alert security forces, the terrorists were gunned down and a major attack was foiled.

It may be recalled that the Border Security Forces had discovered a tunnel used by the terrorists to infiltrate. The tunnel, a well engineered one was put up with the help of the Pakistan establishment. Had the terrorists managed to strike, it would have sent out a big message and there was a good chance of the JeM reviving itself in the Valley.

Going by the efforts Pakistan and its terrorists took to sneak into India and the very fact that they could not execute what they had planned itself is big victory for the Indian forces. Following the gunning down of the four JeM terrorists, the operational commander of the JeM, Mufti Rauf Asghar expressed anguishing and told his cadres that they were finding it hard to sneak in the terrorists as well as send arms across the border. Going by what Asghar said, it was clear that the Indian forces foiled a major attack as well as put the brakes on the outfit's revival plans.

The terrorists were in direct touch withRauf Asghar, who is the brother of the outfit's boss, Maulana Masood Azhar. It was found that Asghar was also in touch in with the three JeM terrorists who were gunned down in the January 31 encounter.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the motive was not only to disrupt the electoral process, but also make Kashmir a focal point once again.

The Border Security Force on Sunday said that it detected a 150 metre long tunnel that could have been used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan.

The tunnel was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. It may be recalled that the four JeM terrorists were gunned down in Nagrota on Thursday and huge cache of arms was discovered on them.

The official cited above said that the tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment. The tunnel which is 150 metres long is 40 metres long on the Pakistan side. It is a newly dug tunnel and was used for the first time by the JeM terrorists.

This well-engineered tunnel was constructed with the help of the Pakistan establishment to aide terrorists in infiltration. Pakistan has this year resorted to ceasefire violations on multiple occasions with the intention of providing cover-fire to the terrorists so that they can infiltrate into India.