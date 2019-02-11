  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Attack at Uri? It was just speculative fire, say sources

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 11: There was suspicious movement sported at Uri on Sunday night, following which a cordon and search operation was launched.

    Attack at Uri? It was just speculative fire, say sources

    During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp during night and opened fire. The search operation was carried out by the Police and the Army jointly. It was said that two persons were spotted in the near by nallah.

    Also Read | J&K: Uri army camp cordoned off after suspicious movement; 2 detained

    However some reports suggested that there was firing from the other side. A source confirmed to OneIndia that there has been no attack and no fire from the other side. The source also said that there was just speculative fire by the Sentry after suspicious movement was discovered. There is also no confirmation about the presence of terrorists too, the source also said.

    The suspicious movement was detected at around 3 am on Monday. At first it was said that there could have been some casualties due to firing. However now sources confirmed that there has been no such incident and as mentioned earlier, there was just speculative fire by the Sentry.

    Read more about:

    uri attack indian army search operation

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue