Attack at Uri? It was just speculative fire, say sources

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 11: There was suspicious movement sported at Uri on Sunday night, following which a cordon and search operation was launched.

During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp during night and opened fire. The search operation was carried out by the Police and the Army jointly. It was said that two persons were spotted in the near by nallah.

However some reports suggested that there was firing from the other side. A source confirmed to OneIndia that there has been no attack and no fire from the other side. The source also said that there was just speculative fire by the Sentry after suspicious movement was discovered. There is also no confirmation about the presence of terrorists too, the source also said.

The suspicious movement was detected at around 3 am on Monday. At first it was said that there could have been some casualties due to firing. However now sources confirmed that there has been no such incident and as mentioned earlier, there was just speculative fire by the Sentry.