Atrocities against Dalits: 47,000 cases registered in 2016

The year 2016 saw at least 47,338 cases being registered for atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Lok Sabha was informed. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir while relying on data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau said that a total of 40,774 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of law over alleged crimes against SCs and STs in 2016. Of these, chargesheets were filed in 78.3 per cent of the cases, and the conviction rate was 25.8 per cent, he also said.

Around 6,564 cases were registered for alleged crimes against STs in 2016, in which chargesheets were filed in 81.3 per cent cases where the conviction rate was 20.8 per cent, Ahir also said.

In 2015, a total of 38,564 cases were registered for alleged crimes against the SCs in which chargesheets were filed in 73.8 per cent cases and the conviction rate was 27.2 per cent, the Minister also informed the lower house.

6,275 cases were registered in the country for alleged crimes against STs in 2015 in which chargesheets were filed in 74.3 per cent cases, and the conviction rate was 19.8 per cent, he also said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day