‘Atrocious, arrogant’: Opposition slams Modi govt’s cash scheme for farmers
Gorakhpur, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers, as he slammed the opposition alleging they "remember farmers once in 10 years -- just before elections".
The Prime Minister also interacted with a select group of farmers, representing different states, through video-conferencing and took a swipe at his political rivals.
"They remember farmers once in 10 years -- just before elections. They get fever of loan waiver and distribute it as 'revari" (dole) to garner votes....they did not know that Modi will expose them this time," he said.
Mayawati said the annual payout of Rs 6000 to the farmers translated to Rs 500 per month or Rs 17 per day. This she said was a "pittance" and accused the BJP of merely doing lip service to the farmers.
"Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under is an insult. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant. BJP has failed to fulfil their promise," Mayawati tweeted.
No poll-sop, says Akhilesh
Her alliance partner, Akhilesh Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party also took to Twitter to say that "the farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution, no poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale."
Chidambaram calls govt's farmer income scheme a ‘bribe for votes'
Ahead of Modi launching the scheme, Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram described it as a "bribe for votes" and said the "greater shame" is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.
"Today is the ‘Cash for Vote' day. The BJP government will officially give a bribe of Rs 2000 per agricultural family to get their votes," Chidambaram said in a series if tweets.
The money will go to the cultivating farmer as well as the absentee landlord, the former finance minister said.