‘Atrocious, arrogant’: opposition slams Modi govt’s cash scheme for farmers

‘Atrocious, arrogant': Mayawati slams Modi govt's cash scheme for farmers

Mayawati said the annual payout of Rs 6000 to the farmers translated to Rs 500 per month or Rs 17 per day. This she said was a "pittance" and accused the BJP of merely doing lip service to the farmers.

"Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under is an insult. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant. BJP has failed to fulfil their promise," Mayawati tweeted.

No poll-sop, says Akhilesh

Her alliance partner, Akhilesh Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party also took to Twitter to say that "the farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution, no poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale."

Chidambaram calls govt's farmer income scheme a ‘bribe for votes'

Ahead of Modi launching the scheme, Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram described it as a "bribe for votes" and said the "greater shame" is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.

"Today is the ‘Cash for Vote' day. The BJP government will officially give a bribe of Rs 2000 per agricultural family to get their votes," Chidambaram said in a series if tweets.

The money will go to the cultivating farmer as well as the absentee landlord, the former finance minister said.