ATMs run out of cash in major cities across India

Major cities across India hit by cash-crunch on Tuesday. Most of the ATMs in Vadodara, Delhi, Bhopal, Varanasi and Hyderabad have run out of currency notes. People are tweeting about the cash-crunch problem.

News agency ANI reports from Vadodara, "People complain of inconvenience due to lack of currency in ATMs; most of the ATMs were out of service, could only withdraw Rs 10,000 from one working ATM that also after spending a lot of time in the queue".

Also, people in Delhi said, "We are facing cash crunch. Most of the ATMs are not dispensing cash, the ones which are dispensing, have only Rs 500 notes. We are facing difficulty, don't know what to do."

Meanwhile, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: the people suffer."

People in Varanasi say, 'We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM Kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 ATMs since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries and vegetables'.

SP Shukla, Finance Ministry official, said that RBI has formed a committee to transfer currency from one state to cash-crunch hit states.

SP Shukla, said, "We've cash currency of Rs1,25,000 crore right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency and others have more. The Government has formed a state-wise committee and RBI also formed a committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It'll be done in 3 days."

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

Addressing a farmers' convention Shajapur, Chouhan said, "The currency worth Rs 15,00,000 crore was in circulation before demonetisation. After this exercise (demonetisation), the currency in circulation increased to Rs 16,50,000 crore. But notes of Rs 2,000 are missing from the market."

(With agency inputs)

