Atmanirbharta and Atmanirbhar were used 7 and 19 times by PM in his address

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: One of the keys words in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech ws 'Atmanirbharta'.

During the speech that lasted 33 minutes, PM Modi put a great deal of emphasis on self reliance or 'Atmanirbharta'. The PM also said that the idea was to achieve the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bhara or a self-reliant India.

During the speech, Modi used the word, 'Atmanirbhar' at least 19 times and 'Atmanirbharta' seven times.

Full text of PM Modi’s address to the nation

The PM said that in order to fulfil the dream of making the 21st century India, the way forward was to become self-reliant.

The official transcript of the speech in English that was released said Prime Minister announced a special economic package and gave a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He noted that this package, taken together with earlier announcements by the government during COVID crisis and decisions taken by RBI, is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is equivalent to almost 10 per cent of India's GDP. He said that the package will provide a much needed boost towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister observed that the package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class, industries, among others. He informed that the details of the contours of the package will be provided by the Finance Minister from tomorrow, in the coming few days.

Talking about the positive impact of reforms like JAM trinity and others, brought about in the last six years, Prime Minister said that several bold reforms are needed to make the country self-reliant, so that the impact of crisis such as COVID, can be negated in future.

These reforms include supply chain reforms for agriculture, rational tax system, simple and clear laws, capable human resource and a strong financial system. These reforms will promote business, attract investment, and further strengthen Make in India.

Prime Minister remarked that self-reliance will prepare the country for tough competition in the global supply chain, and it is important that the country wins this competition. The same has been kept in mind while preparing the package. It will not only increase efficiency in various sectors but also ensure quality.

PM Modi addresses nation: Five key takeaways from his speech

Highlighting their contribution to the country, Prime Minister said that the package will also focus on empowering the poor, labourers, migrants, etc., both from organised and unorganised sectors.

He observed that the crisis has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chains. All our demands during the crisis were met 'locally'. Now, its time to be vocal about the local products and help these local products become global, he said.