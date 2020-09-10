Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Prime Minister Modi launched flagship scheme, e-Gopala app

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) flagship scheme. The focus is around the sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

PM Modi also launched mobile app e-Gopala that will provide farmers marketplace for livestock.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi will also launch several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The investment of Rs. 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.

The project in Bihar envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore with the central share of Rs 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons.

The e-Gopala app, it added, is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, availability of quality breeding services and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate medicine.

There is no mechanism to send alerts on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis and calving among other issues and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area. The e-Gopala app will provide solutions to farmers on all these aspects, the PMO said.