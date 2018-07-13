Athletic Federation trolled for commenting on Hima Das's fluency in English

New Delhi, July 13: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the apex body to lead, develop and manage the sport, was trolled for commenting on Hima Das's fluency in English. The Federation's tone of appreciation has not gone down well with the Twitterati.

The AFI posted a video Hima Das talking to media after qualifying for the finals, saying," HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!"

This tweet has incurred the wrath of Twitteratti. Rohit Ram, who claims to be sports addict, tweeted, "She has landed in Tampere for displaying her talent in track and not in English Its shame on you @afiindia for what you said."

Bu the AFI promptly replied, saying " you need to read the tweet again & understand it well & stop trolling." However, the reply did not stop trolls from attacking the AFI for their tone of appreciation for the champion athlete.

you need to read the tweet again & understand it well & stop trolling. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 12, 2018

#HimaDas gave a great spontaneous reply-She is our Hero.-Why should anyone of us be expected to be fluent in English? can @afiindia speak in Assamese , or is fluent in any indian language ?How many champs in world are fluent in English?You suffer from slave mentality — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) July 13, 2018

Dear AFI, You need performance of a sport person in communication or in track.

Advised to remove this tweet with immediate effect or else ready for troll by rest of social media user for whole day or may be longer.@Ra_THORe https://t.co/xQzznE6KLO — arun joshi_Swachh Bharat. (@arunjoshi006) July 13, 2018

It was nver abt her english Biswa. Intention was to highlight her confidence & positive attitude.She is nvr shy & a fighter. AFI is her biggest supporter.Hwevr, it seems it went all https://t.co/5mACFAGgV3 we r not deleting it as its a good interview ppl shuld watch. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 13, 2018

Hima Das had stormed into the women's 400m final as the fastest runner in the semifinals heats on the second day of the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old Das clocked 52.10 seconds to win the semifinals heat number one and led the overall time charts. She scripted history on Thursday as she clinched the gold medal in the 400m final - at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland - becoming the first Indian athlete to do so in a track event.